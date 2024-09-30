Police seek help identifying 4 people in Boston assault that caused serious injuries

BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying four people wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault earlier this month that caused serious injuries.

The assault and battery in question occurred at the intersection of North and Union streets near Faneuil Hall just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, according to the Boston Police Department.

Investigators on Monday released images of four people who they say were involved in the assault.

Boston police seek help identifying assault suspects

Anyone who recognizes the quartet is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4571.

Those who wish to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Additional details on the investigation weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

