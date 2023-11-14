Police searching for suspects accused of installing credit card skimming devices in NH stores

CONCORD, N.H. — Police in Concord, New Hampshire are searching for two individuals who are accused of installing credit card skimming devices on point-of-sale card readers at a couple of stores throughout the city.

On October 19, police were alerted to the Walmart on Loudon Road after an employee located a credit card skimmer affixed to one of the registers in the self-checkout lane. A week later on October 27, police were called to the Market Basket on Storrs Street after an associate located a credit card skimming device affixed to one of the registers in their self-checkout lane as well.

According to police, an investigation determined that both devices had been installed by the same two individuals caught on surveillance video on October 17.

Concord Police Department is looking for anyone who has information as to the identity of either of these individuals. (Concord Police)

Based on the functionality of the devices, sensitive information from credit and debit cards is obtained by the device and relayed to a third party, officials said.

“A telltale sign with these particular “skimmers” is that the card chip reader slot is inoperable and appears “jammed,” causing the customer to swipe the card so that the magnetic reader can steal the card information,” police said in a release on Monday.

Similar incidents are being investigated by law enforcement agencies throughout New England, police said.

The Concord Police Department is looking for anyone who has information as to the identity of either of these individuals.

If you can provide any information or believe your credit card information was compromised during this timeframe, contact Detective Stephen Hemming of the Criminal Investigations Division: shemming@concordpolice.com and 603-225-8600 (X4854).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

