Police searching for suspect in stabbing at Chelsea Market Basket

CHELSEA, Mass. — Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a Market Basket in Chelsea Thursday afternoon.

The man who was stabbed was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Chelsea police told Boston 25 News.

Police said an arrest has not been made yet.

Several police cruisers and officers could be seen outside the supermarket just before 4:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

