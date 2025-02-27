Local

Police searching for suspect in stabbing at Chelsea Market Basket

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News and Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
CHELSEA, Mass. — Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a Market Basket in Chelsea Thursday afternoon.

The man who was stabbed was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Chelsea police told Boston 25 News.

Police said an arrest has not been made yet.

Several police cruisers and officers could be seen outside the supermarket just before 4:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

