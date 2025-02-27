Police searching for suspect in stabbing at Chelsea Market Basket

CHELSEA, Mass. — Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a Market Basket in Chelsea Thursday afternoon.
The man who was stabbed was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Chelsea police told Boston 25 News.
Police said an arrest has not been made yet.
Several police cruisers and officers could be seen outside the supermarket just before 4:00 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
