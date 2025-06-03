Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Haverhill bank

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank on Monday afternoon.

Haverhill Police say they responded to Pentucket Bank on Lowell Avenue around 12:43 p.m. after a reported robbery.

According to investigators, a suspect handed a bank teller a note demanding money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a 5/7″-5′9″ skinny Caucasian man with light colored facial hair.

Haverhill Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the FBI are all investigating.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective John Orsillo at 978-373-1212.

