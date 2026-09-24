Police searching for missing teen in Brookline

Police in Brookline are searching for a missing teen last seen at the high school.

Jacob Rivera, 14, was last seen at Brookline High School shortly before 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

He was last seen wearing brown joggers, brown jacket, black hat, and glasses.

He has complications and limited verbal skills, according to police.

Jacob is drawn to transportation vehicles and stations and is specifically fond of trains, police say.

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