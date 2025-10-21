Police searching for missing Middlebury College student

MIDDLEBURY, VT — A search is underway for a missing Middlebury College student.

21-year-old Lia Smith, was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last spotted on campus on Friday around 9 p.m.

Smith is 5’11 and about 160 pounds. According to the Middlebury Campus Newspaper, she is a double computer science and statistics major from California, and previously competed on the college’s Women’s Swimming and Diving team.

According to police, “searches thus far have included the use of an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), commonly known as a drone. Investigators are working to identify additional potential search areas.”

“We will do everything we can to find Lia,” the college said in a statement. “She is a beloved member of our Middlebury family, and there is nothing more important than the health, safety, and well-being of our students and of our entire community.”

The Middlebury Police Department is asking anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to call 802-388-3191 or submit an online tip on their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

