Police searching for man who was caught on surveillance slashing tires in Hampton, N.H. parking lot

HAMPTON, N.H. — Police are searching for a man who is accused of slashing several tires in a parking lot in Hampton, New Hampshire on Monday.

Officers responded to multiple reports of vehicles that had their tires slashed in a parking lot located off Ashworth Avenue. Police said nine vehicles were found with tires that had apparently been slashed.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video puncturing numerous tires at a popular Hampton Beach bar just before 1 a.m.

The suspect has not yet been identified but investigators are working to determine the identity of this person depicted below.

A suspect was captured on area video surveillance puncturing numerous tires. (Hampton, New Hampshire Police Department)

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444 or Detective Robert Kenyon at 603-929-4444 x311. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

