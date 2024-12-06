Police searching for man accused of ransacking pro shop at popular Massachusetts golf course

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a New Hampshire man who allegedly ransacked the pro shop at a popular Massachusetts golf course last month, authorities announced Friday.

Andrew McInnes, 40, of Derry, is wanted on charges of breaking and entering into a building in the night, larceny from a building, and willful malicious destruction of property, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Officers responding to a report of an alarm sounding at Trull Brook Golf Course at 170 River Road in Tewksbury around 2 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, discovered a smashed glass door leading to the pro shop, Columbus said.

“The pro shop was ransacked, with several sleeves of golf balls and some gift cards missing,” Columbus said in a statement.

Columbus said McInnes was identified as the suspected ransacker following a detailed review of local surveillance footage and help from Massachusetts State Police, police in Lowell, and in New Hampshire.

Several sleeves of golf balls and Trull Brook gift cards have since been recovered, but McInnes remains on the run.

Anyone with information on McInnes’ whereabouts is urged to contact Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.

