Police searching for French Bulldog allegedly stolen from Milford home

MILFORD, Mass. — Police are searching for a stolen French Bulldog who may have been abducted from a Milford home.

The owners of “My Love” were in their Main Street home around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night when they heard the 1.5-year-old, French Bulldog cry out. When they went to check, they discovered she had vanished, according to Milford police.

Bellingham Police Department is also currently investigating two French Bulldog abductions in their town and Milford police it is not clear if the incidents are connected at this time.

“My Love” has a black coat and a white patch chest.

Anyone who has any info regarding the potential abduction is asked to contact the Milford Police Confidential Tip Line 508-473-3800 or email tipline@milfordpolice.org

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

