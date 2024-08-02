BELCHERTOWN, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a driver who allegedly abandoned a beagle with a bevy of health issues in a parking lot last month.

According to Belchertown Police, a severely abused and neglected beagle named “Bagel” was found abandoned and covered in feces near Tractor Supply Company on July 2 at about 9 p.m.

A veterinary exam of the 2-year-old dog showed she had mange, double ear infections, cherry eyes, and infections in her paws. It also appeared she had recently given birth.

Bagel is currently in the care of Belchertown Animal Control, who says she is doing well.

Surveillance footage from the parking lot shows an older model dark-colored Chevy or GMC pickup truck with a cap on the bed abandoning the pup.

Police say there were at least two people in the truck at the time.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Police searching for driver accused of abandoning abused beagle in Belchertown (Belchertown Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the involved parties or vehicle is urged to contact Officer Welch at dwelch@belchertown.org, or 413-323-6685 ext. 231.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group