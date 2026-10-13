Police searching for car wanted in hit-and-run in Dover, NH

Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help finding a vehilce that allegedly struck a man in a crosswalk last week, sending the victim to the hospital.

The man was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Portland Avenue and Rogers Street in Dover around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, when he was struck by a car.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators say the vehicle in question is a 1990s green sedan.

Police shared images of the suspect’s car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group