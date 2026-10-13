Police searching for car wanted in hit-and-run in Dover, NH

Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help finding a vehilce that allegedly struck a man in a crosswalk last week, sending the victim to the hospital.
The man was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Portland Avenue and Rogers Street in Dover around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, when he was struck by a car.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Investigators say the vehicle in question is a 1990s green sedan.
Police shared images of the suspect’s car.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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