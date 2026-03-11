Police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in triple shooting at Mass. bar

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who they say is wanted in connection with a triple shooting at a Massachusetts bar late last year.

Xabiel Feliciano, 30, is wanted on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Police say the offenses stem from an incident at Guertin’s Cafe on Grand Street in Worcester, in which Feliciano allegedly shot three people on Dec. 29, 2025.

“Please use caution. Multiple firearms were used and have not been recovered,” the department wrote in a community alert shared on Monday night. “Xabiel should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Feliciano‘s last known address is 61 Chandler Street in Worcester, investigators noted.

He is described as Hispanic, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.

