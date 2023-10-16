Police searching for 2 people wanted in armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police are searching for two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Watertown early Monday morning.

Police say the suspects claimed to have a handgun and then took off with money and merchandise.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on Mt. Auburn Street around 3:15 a.m.

Police say no one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

