Police searching for 2 missing people swept away by Maine river’s rising floodwaters

MEXICO, Maine — Police in Maine are continuing to search for two missing people who were swept away by rising floodwaters on Monday as a powerful storm drenched the region with relentless downpours.

The missing individuals were riding in a car with two other people on Route 2 in the Oxford County town of Mexico around 5 p.m. when the driver tried to cross the Red Bridge into Rumford, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Upon being met by the rapidly rising floodwaters of the Swift River, the driver tried to reverse direction but the vehicle got swept away, officials said.

Two of the four occupants were later rescued. The other two people were washed away and remained missing Wednesday.

In a statement, law enforcement officials said, “The two rescued individuals were transported to Rumford Hospital where they were treated for hypothermia. The Maine Warden Service and the Maine State Police are currently assisting the Mexico Police Department with the search and investigation into the incident.”

Officials urged the public to respect road closures and to avoid entering flooded roadways.

Mexico and the surrounding areas had multiple road closures with some residential areas being closed off completely after the storm, prompting the use of boats to aid residents who were trapped and in need of assistance.

At the nearby Rumford Falls, water in the Androscoggin River raged violently due the major flooding in the area.

Raging Rumford Falls in Maine after storm brings flash flooding CREDIT GARY SAVAGE

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

