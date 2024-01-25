Police: Saugus teacher arrested, found with Class A drug inside middle school

SAUGUS, Mass — A Saugus teacher was placed under arrest after they were found with a Class A substance inside the middle school Thursday, Saugus police say.

Around 10:39 a.m., police responded to the Saugus Middle School after receiving a 911 call for a “suspicious substance” found in a bathroom. After an investigation, 52-year-old Roxanne Plaskon, a teacher, was found to have a Class A substance and was placed under arrest, police say.

In a letter to families, Saugus Superintendent Michael Hashem called the incident “deeply concerning” and said the matter is still under investigation.

“The school department has worked cooperatively with the Saugus Police Department and will continue to do so. Both the Saugus Administration and Saugus Police Department addressed the situation, following the appropriate procedures and laws, to make sure that at no time was the safety of students or staff in jeopardy,” Hashem wrote.

Officials did not reveal details regarding what the suspicious substance was.

Saugus police say no other students or staff were ever in danger.

Authorities say more details regarding Plaskon’s arraignment will be released at a later time.

