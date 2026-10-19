Republican lieutenant governor candidate pleads not guilty to OUI after New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to OUI and other charges Monday.

According to New Bedford police, officers responded to Dartmouth Street around 11:40 p.m. Saturday and found five vehicles involved in a crash.

Police said two vehicles had severe damage, including one that had flipped over. The driver of that vehicle, 42-year-old Shawn Oliver, was taken to a hospital and placed under arrest.

Oliver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and speeding.

Oliver was elected to the New Bedford City Council in 2023, according to his website. He was running alongside Mike Minogue, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Maura Healey in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race.

Oliver announced on X Sunday that he was suspending his campaign following his arrest.

“After careful reflection, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Lieutenant Governor. This election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters,” he said.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and ask that my family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Minogue responded to Oliver’s arrest and decision to suspend his campaign in a statement.

“I am extremely disappointed,” said Minogue in a statement. “Shawn is lucky to be alive and lucky that no one innocent was hurt. There is no excuse for driving under the influence.”

“Shawn is a father and grandfather, and he needs to put his family first. He needs to do the work to ensure this never happens again. If he needs help with that, I will help him.”

Despite suspending his campaign, Oliver will remain on the ballot alongside Minogue as early voting has already begun in Massachusetts. Minogue said in a statement he would ask Oliver to resign if elected.

Oliver was released on personal recognizance and is not allowed to drive. His next court date is in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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