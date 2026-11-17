HADLEY, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people after live chickens were allegedly thrown at a convenience store clerk in Hadley early Monday morning.

According to Hadley police, officers responded to Cumberland Farms around 1:58 a.m. after the clerk reported that several live chickens had been thrown at him.

Surveillance images released by police show two young men believed to be connected to the incident.

Police said one was carrying the chickens in a large tote while the other appeared to be recording video on his phone.

Investigators are working to identify the two suspects.

Police said the chickens appeared to be uninjured.

They are also trying to determine where the birds came from so they can be returned to their owners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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