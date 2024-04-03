Police reassign resource officer they say accidentally discharged gun in Cambridge school bathroom

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Youth Resource Officer in Cambridge has been reassigned after unintentionally discharging his gun inside a Cambridge school bathroom on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Cambridge Police say Officer Frank Greenidge was in a single-stall staff bathroom of the Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School when he removed his department-issued firearm from its holster and it accidentally went off. There were no reports of any injuries and the school day was not interrupted.

According to officials, Greenidge immediately reported the incident to his supervisor. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police were notified of the incident, and police say they’ll investigate whether Greenidge violated any department policies when it comes to storing firearms.

In the meantime, law enforcement officials say Greenidge has been reassigned within the department pending a complete review of the incident.

“As part of the department’s commitment to transparency, the findings of the investigation will be released once completed,” police wrote in a press release.

Greenidge has been a member of the Cambridge Police Department since 1987. Authorities say he is a highly regarded member of the school community for his work in the school district and youth sports programs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

