Police investigating after driver crashes into Bentley University building

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Bentley University administration building before driving off early Saturday morning.

Waltham police say a vehicle drove into a Bentley administrative building on Beaver Street around 1:26 a.m.

Police say there was no one in the building at the time of the accident and the driver fled on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

Waltham PD is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

