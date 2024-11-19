Police: One suspect arrested, another on the run following Wellesley home break-in

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A home break-in Monday night prompted a large police presence in one Wellesley neighborhood.

According to police, around 6:15 p.m. officers responding to a residential burglar alarm on Livingston Road interrupted two suspects attempting to break into a home. They both fled on foot and multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the area to search for the suspects.

Around 7 p.m., authorities say a male party matching the description of one of the suspects was spotted by a resident running through their yard on Longmeadow Road. The suspect, identified as Pedro Salgado of Denver, Colorado, was taken into custody.

Despite the use of K9s and drones, the second suspect is still on the lam.

Officers from Wellesley, Wellesley College, Needham, Dover, State Police Air Wing, and K9 units are all assisting with the search. Residents are asked to call 911 if they see any suspicious behavior in the area.

Salgado will be arraigned in Dedham District Court on Tuesday,

Update: One suspect has been arrested. A second suspect is believed to be at large. Detectives and other officers are recovering and processing evidence. Please call 9-1-1 if you see anything suspicious. — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) November 19, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group