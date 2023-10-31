Police: Officers attacked, 9 arrested during protest outside Israeli defense contractor in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities arrested several people on Monday after an initially peaceful protest allegedly turned violent.

Officers responding to the area outside 130 Bishop Allen Drive around 10 a.m. for a protest outside Elbit Systems found a crowd of around 200 people had gathered, according to Cambridge Police. Elbit Systems is an Israeli defense contractor and has reportedly been the subject of numerous acts of vandalism and property destruction in recent weeks.

Around 11:15 a.m. some of the crowd allegedly broke through a metal barricade that was set up and began vandalizing the business with “smoke pellets,” eggs, and other projectiles. As officers attempted to get control of the crowd, police say the group became hostile and began attacking the officers.

One officer was allegedly knocked to the ground while another was reportedly hit in the chest with a smoke pellet. One officer had to use pepper spray to quell the crowd, according to police.

When the dust settled, nine people were arrested:

Eliza Sathler, 26, of Revere, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, possession of and throwing an incendiary, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Pearl Delaney Moore, 29, of Boston, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, interference with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Calla Walsh, 19, of Cambridge, Sophie Ross, 22, of Housatonic, Massachusetts, and Vera Van De Seyp, 30, of Somerville are all charged with vandalizing property and disorderly conduct.

Michael Eden, 27, of Cambridge is charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Willow Ross Carretero Chavez, 21, of Somerville and Molly Wexler-Romig, 33, of Boston are both charged with disorderly conduct.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on Tuesday.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Elbit Systems for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

