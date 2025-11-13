Police officer among two hospitalized after cruiser involved in crash in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — Police officer was among two people hospitalized after a cruiser was involved in a crash in Roxbury.

The two-car crash happened at Dudley and Vine Streets in Roxbury around 5:00 p.m., according to Boston police.

The officer and one driver of the other vehicle were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

