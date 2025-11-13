Police officer among two hospitalized after cruiser involved in crash in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — Police officer was among two people hospitalized after a cruiser was involved in a crash in Roxbury.
The two-car crash happened at Dudley and Vine Streets in Roxbury around 5:00 p.m., according to Boston police.
The officer and one driver of the other vehicle were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group