Local

Police officer among two hospitalized after cruiser involved in crash in Roxbury

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police cruiser
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

ROXBURY, Mass. — Police officer was among two people hospitalized after a cruiser was involved in a crash in Roxbury.

The two-car crash happened at Dudley and Vine Streets in Roxbury around 5:00 p.m., according to Boston police.

The officer and one driver of the other vehicle were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read