Police: North Shore man arrested in connection with string of break-ins on South Shore

WAREHAM, Mass. — A North Shore man is facing charges in connection with a string of break-ins in a South Shore town that’s located nearly 100 miles away from his home.

Kristopher Foley, 36, of Beverly, was arraigned in Wareham District Court on charges including trespassing, breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the night, and receiving stolen property under $1,200, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Officers investigating a number of breaking and entering cases in the Onset section of Wareham on Tuesday were able to acquire surveillance video that helped them identify Foley as the suspect, police said

When detectives caught Foley in the area of Onset Center, police said he had a backpack and stolen items from the recent break-ins.

Police noted that Foley also had two outstanding arrest warrants out of Lynn District Court for similar offenses.

An investigation is ongoing

