Police: Man wanted on warrant arrested following reported stabbing in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested Monday after reports of a stabbing.

Police say the stabbing call came in just after 3 p.m. in the area of 57 Davis Square.

Responding officers found a man believed to be involved in the incident. He was subsequently arrested for a warrant not related to the altercation, according to a Somerville Police spokesperson.

Officials did not release the name of the arrested party or give any further details about the stabbing call.

Police say the criminal investigation division is looking into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

