Police: Man hospitalized after falling in pit, treading water for over 2 hours at Cohasset work site

COHASSET, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after falling into a pit and treading water for hours at a work site.

Cohasset Police say they responded to the old Atlantica Restaurant on Border Street around 2 p.m. for a report of a person trapped in an open pit inside the construction site’s kitchen area.

Arriving officers discovered a 43-year-old Cohasset man had pulled himself from the hole but was injured and possibly hypothermic, according to authorities. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the man, who works for the LLC that owns a small part of the building, fell into a large open hole inside a dark kitchen that was uncovered and unmarked. The hole had filled with 8 feet of ocean water and the man had reportedly been treading water for more than 2 hours before a 911 call was made.

The work site was secured and OSHA arrived on Monday morning to investigate.

It’s unclear what sort of work was being done to the building. CohLobster LLC owns the main site of the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group