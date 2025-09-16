Police: Man dead following stabbing in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A man is dead after a stabbing in Fitchburg early Tuesday morning.

According to Fitchburg Police, around 5:27 a.m., officers responded to Chester Street for a report of a disturbance involving a knife.

Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old Fitchburg man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act, and the individuals involved were known to each other.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

