Police: Man dead following stabbing in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A man is dead after a stabbing in Fitchburg early Tuesday morning.
According to Fitchburg Police, around 5:27 a.m., officers responded to Chester Street for a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old Fitchburg man suffering from apparent stab wounds.
The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act, and the individuals involved were known to each other.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
