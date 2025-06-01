SAUGUS, Mass. — Saugus police have arrested a 34-year-old man after a traffic stop near Square One Mall.

Pablo Correa of Saugus has been charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance

Possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance

Police had observed a suspicious encounter between two people, which looked similar to a hand-to-hand drug deal. Officers conducted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles involved.

The operator, identified as Correa, was pulled over. Police searched his vehicle and seized a significant amount of marijuana, marijuana-THC products, hallucinogenic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and hundreds of dollars in cash.

Police: Man charged with numerous drug offenses after traffic stop in Saugus (Saugus Police Department)

Police estimate the street value of the drugs to be around $15,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group