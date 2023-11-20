Police: Man arrested after inappropriately grabbing female Dunkin’ worker

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately “grabbed” a female worker at a Dunkin’ restaurant in Southboro on Sunday.

Paul Smith, of Southboro, was arrested on charges including assault and battery and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, according to the Southboro Police Department.

Officers responding to the Dunkin’ at 162 Cordaville Road just before 1:45 p.m. spoke with a worker who said she was accosted and grabbed by a male customer.

Following a review of surveillance video from inside the restaurant, police say Smith was identified as the suspect and later taken into custody.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

