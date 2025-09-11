Police looking for whoever painted two squirrels in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT. — Authorities are looking to speak with whoever painted two squirrels red and blue.

Though it’s unclear when the incident occurred, the two squirrels were spotted Monday in the area of Naubac Avenue and High Street, according to the East Hartford Animal Control.

Officials say the animals appear to be okay with no visible health deficiencies.

Anyone with information about the squirrels is asked to call the animal control department at 860-291-7572.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group