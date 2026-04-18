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Police looking for suspects involved in shots fired incident at South Bay Mall

By Boston25News.com Staff
Police looking for suspects involved in shots fired incident at South Bay Mall Courtesy: Boston Police Department
By Boston25News.com Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a shots fired incident at South Bat Mall on Wednesday.

Authorities say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m., and several individuals were captured on surveillance footage.

The individuals pictured were arriving and departing the area on a motor scooter.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742. You can also call the tip line anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477) or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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