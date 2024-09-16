Police looking for second person riding with motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in New Hampshire

WINDSOR, N.H. — State Police are looking for a person who was riding with a New Hampshire motorcyclist when he was killed in a weekend crash and then left the scene.

Scott A. Richer, 55, of Manchester, died after the crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck hauling a trailer on Saturday in Windsor, state police said.

Witnesses told police that a second motorcyclist was riding with Richer at the time of the crash and left the scene before police arrived.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries near 1347 Second New Hampshire Turnpike in Windsor.

A preliminary investigation found that a red 2004 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Paul T. Sousa Jr., 32, of Weare was making a left turn onto an unpaved residential driveway when Richer attempted to overtake the pickup truck by crossing the double yellow line and passing the vehicle on the left side, state police said.

Richer, who was riding a black 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide, subsequently crashed into the side of the turning pickup and was thrown from his motorcycle before becoming trapped under the trailer, state police said.

Good Samaritans joined Sousa in raising the trailer and getting Richer out from underneath the truck, state police said. Richer was rushed to Concord Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities closed the Second New Hampshire Turnpike near the crash for about two hours.

Hillsboro Police and Fire and Henniker Fire and Rescue assisted troopers at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash, including the identity of the second motorcyclist, is urged to call Trooper Noah Brown at 603-451-7882.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group