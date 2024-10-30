Police: Known group of criminals ransacked Grafton Buddhist temple of cash and jewelry

GRAFTON, Mass. — Police are investigating after a Buddhist temple was broken into over the weekend.

Grafton Police Chief Neil A. Minardi told Boston 25 that the New England Buddhist Vihara & Meditation Center on Old Upton Road was broken into by an organized criminal group around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Minardi said the three women and lone man drove up to the temple in a dark-colored Honda Pilot before ransacking the temple of cash and jewelry for around 40 minutes.

The group is known to police, Minardi told Boston 25.

A caller observing the temple security cameras called the police around an hour after the break-in.

Cameras did not pick up the Honda Pilot’s license plate.

Anyone who may have seen the dark-colored Honda Pilot or has any information about the break-in is asked to call Grafton police at 508-839-2858.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Police investigating break-in at Grafton Buddhist temple

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group