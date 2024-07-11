Police investigation underway in Leominster State Forest

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Police are conducting an active investigation in a large Massachusetts state forest Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police troopers with the Worcester County District Attorney’s office are investigating inside the Westminster portion of Leominster State Forest, a spokesperson with the DA’s office said shortly before 4:00 p.m.

“We’ll provide an update as soon as we have more we can release,” a spokesperson with the DA’s office said.

Leominster State Forest spans 4,246 acres across Leominster, Fitchburg, Princeton, Sterling and Westminster.

