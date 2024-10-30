Police investigation underway after incident prompts lockdown at Fitchburg school

Updated Story

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Fitchburg Police responded to Goodrich Academy at 1:59 p.m. following a report of an assault. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a student who had suffered a non-life-threatening stabbing injury.

The victim received on-site treatment and was safely transported to a local hospital.

A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. An initial investigation indicated that it was a targeted incident and that no other threats were posed to other students.

Further investigations will be ongoing by the Fitchburg Police.

Original Story

Fitchburg Public Schools (FPS) have issued an emergency statement regarding a high school entering a lockdown.

According to FPS, Goodrich Academy entered the lockdown protocol on Wednesday afternoon. According to their social media, all students and staff were safe and that law enforcement was on the scene.

The lockdown has since been lifted and the school has issued an early release.

The incident still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

