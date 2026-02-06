Police investigating serious pedestrian crash involving cruiser in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — First responders in Lowell are investigating after a serious crash involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.

According to Lowell police, the accident happened between Broadway and Bachelder Streets.

Police confirmed that the accident did involve a police cruiser.

The crash is currently under investigation by Lowell police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (C.A.R.S.)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

