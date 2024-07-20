Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian in Bedford

Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Bedford on Saturday.

Bedford Police Chief John Fisher says the pedestrian crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Concord Road.

Concord Road was closed for around two and a half hours before reopening around 6:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

