Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian in Bedford

Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Bedford on Saturday.
Bedford Police Chief John Fisher says the pedestrian crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Concord Road.
Concord Road was closed for around two and a half hours before reopening around 6:30 p.m.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the pedestrian.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
