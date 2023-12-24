Police investigating deadly shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Fall River Saturday night.

Officers responded to Bank Street around 5:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Fall River police.

Responding officers found a victim who had been fatally wounded and another victim who had a minor injury on their hand.

The individual with a wounded hand was transported to a medical facility for treatment. It is not currently known how they sustained the injury.

Massachusetts State Police, Major Crimes Division detectives and Fall River police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

