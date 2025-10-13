Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON — Police are investigating a deadly daylight shooting in Boston on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 1855 Washington Street in the city’s Roxbury section just after 1 p.m. found an adult victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The woman shot was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, Boston police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

“The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” Boston police said. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

