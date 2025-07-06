Police investigating connected shootings in Milton, Boston

MILTON, Mass. — Police are investigating connected shootings in Milton and Boston.

According to Milton police, officers responded to a call of possible gunshots around 3:51 a.m. in the Wharf Street parking area near the Neponset River.

Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Police say the area in Milton is a “highly active crime scene”.

Boston police say around 4:06 a.m., officers responded to the area of 859 Adams Street for a report of a person shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third gunshot wound victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston police say they are assisting Milton police as preliminary information indicates the victims are connected to an incident in Milton.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Milton Detective Valter Pires at 617-898-4837 or through the anonymous tip line at 617-698-2677.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

