Police investigating armed robbery at gas station near Melrose school, hospital

MELROSE, Mass. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Melrose that’s not far from a school and hospital.

A knife-wielding suspect robbed the Shell gas station at 860 Main Street overnight, according to the Melrose Police Department.

The gas station is just a short distance from Melrose High School and Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Multiple Melrose police cruisers were spotted in the area as officers with flashlights and a K9 scoured the area for evidence, including near the high school.

Police said there were no reported injuries during the robbery.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

