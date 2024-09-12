Police investigating alleged threat made against Bridgewater-Raynham High School student

Police are investigating a threat allegedly made to a student at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School.

Investigators say a parent called police after their child received an anonymous phone call threatening them with a weapon.

Police ordered the school to shelter in place while they swept the buildings.

Nothing was found and police determined the threat was not credible.

Police say they are working to identify a suspect. No charges have been filed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group