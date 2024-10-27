Police investigating after two men found dead in Yarmouth beach parking lot

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — Police are investigating after two men were found down in a parking lot in Yarmouth.

According to police, officers were called early this morning to Englewood Beach after receiving a report of two unresponsive men lying on the ground.

Upon arrival, officers provided first aid to both men, believed to be in their 20s.

The men were both transported to Cape Cod Hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Yarmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

The identities of the men are not being released at this time police have determined that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

