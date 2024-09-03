Police investigating after teen allegedly assaulted during party in Gloucester woods

GLOUCESTER, Mass — Police in Gloucester are investigating after a teen was allegedly assaulted by other teens at a party in the woods last week.

The teenage victim was first reported missing to police around 10:45 p.m. on Friday night, Gloucester police. Officers responded to the woods near Dogtown Road and learned the victim had been involved in a fight with some other teens who had been at the party.

The teen was taken to a hospital by the Gloucester Fire Department.

A detective trained in civil rights investigations will lead the investigation into the assault, police say.

“We are treating these allegations with the utmost seriousness,” Chief Edward Conley said. “We ask the public to allow the investigation to proceed without rushing to judgment.”

The teens involved in the investigation all know each other, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

