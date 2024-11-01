Police investigating after shots fired on Somerville street

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Somerville after several shots were fired early Friday morning.

Police confirm they responded to the area of 32 High Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found multiple spent bullet casings.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Video appeared to show surrounding houses with ballistic damage.

An investigation remains ongoing.

