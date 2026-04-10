Police investigating after shots fired near school in South Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after reports of shots being fired near the Condon School.

Officers were dispatched just before 3 pm on Friday to 200 D Street. Once there, officers did recover ballistic evidence at 111 Flaherty Way.

Boston 25 reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment and stated that the school was put into “Safe Mode” for approximately 20 minutes while police activity ensued, delaying school dismissal by about 5 to 10 minutes.

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“Schools are placed in ‘Safe Mode’ for a variety of reasons, including when students may be in the area of a potentially dangerous situation,” said a spokesperson for Boston Public Schools.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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