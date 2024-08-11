Police investigating after shots fired incident outside home in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Braintree police are investigating after a shooting outside a home on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an incident of shots fired at a home on the 2000 block of Washington Street.

Video from the scene shows multiple evidence markers in the front yard and the glass to the front door shattered.

According to police “it appears to be a targeted/isolated incident and not a random act.

Authorities have not identified any suspects and additional information is not available at this time.

