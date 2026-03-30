Police investigating after shots-fired incident leaves home, vehicle struck by gunfire

TAUNTON, Mass. — The Taunton Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that left a home and vehicle struck by gunfire

Police were dispatched to Grove Street early Sunday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

Multiple officers who responded to the scene discovered several bullet casings on the street. Upon further inspection of the area, they found that one vehicle and one home had been struck by the gunfire. Despite the property damage, police confirmed that no victims were found and no injuries were reported following the incident.

The Taunton Police Detective Division has assumed responsibility for the active investigation. Officials have not released information regarding potential suspects or a motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Det. Ricketts. The detective can be reached at the Taunton Police Department by calling 508-824-7522.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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