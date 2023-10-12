Police investigating after Ring camera shows suspect dumping dead raccoon on Tewksbury woman’s car

The video above might be disturbing to some.

TEWKSBURY, Mass. -- An investigation is underway after a Ring camera captured video of a suspect dumping a dead raccoon on the windshield of a Tewksbury woman’s car early Wednesday morning, officials announced Thursday.

Officers responded to a home on Marshall Street just after 4 a.m. after receiving a call from a resident who said she found a dead animal on her car, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

After speaking with the resident and reviewing Ring camera footage, investigators determined that the animal had been hit by a car, stuffed in a plastic bag, and then dumped on the car’s windshield.

Tewksbury raccoon suspect Ring Camera footage of the suspect opening a bag and putting a dead raccoon on the victims car. (Ring Camera footage of the suspect opening a bag and putting a dead raccoon on the victims car -- Tewksbury Police Department)

The suspect, who was said to be wearing light blue jeans, and a black watch cap with two strings that hang down on the sides, fled the area after dumping the raccoon, police said.

Officers ultimately removed the raccoon and disposed of it.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-640-4385.

