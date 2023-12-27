Police investigating after person found dead near Wellesley College walking path

WELLESLEY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead next to a walking path near Wellesley College on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an unconscious and unresponsive person on Central Street near Weston Road around 9:15 a.m. found a 70-year-old victim on the ground next to the path in a slightly wooded area, according to the Wellesley Police Department.

The person who reported the incident was performing CPR on the victim when the officers arrived, but police said the life-saving measure ultimately proved unsuccessful.

“Unfortunately, the victim was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead on scene,” the department wrote in a news release.

Wellesley death investigation

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, isn’t believed to have a connection to the college.

The Officer of the State Medical Examiner was called to the scene to remove the body.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting the Wellesley Police Department and Wellesley College Police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group