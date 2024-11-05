Police investigating after man stabbed in Brighton

BOSTON — A man was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being stabbed in Brighton.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of Warren Street and Commonwealth Avenue around 10:05 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers found an adult male with a stab wound.

He was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

There have been no reports of any arrests and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

